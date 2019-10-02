Tarbox Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose; As Enbridge (Call) (ENB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Polar Securities Has Decreased by $7.20 Million Its Stake

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 2.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (ENB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.27 million for 25.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

