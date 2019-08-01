Tarbox Group Has Decreased Holding in Realty Income (O) by $420,334; Grimes & Company Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Increased as Share Price Rose

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 2.68M shares traded or 33.96% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49M, up from 114,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 38,048 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. American Research Mgmt stated it has 61,256 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 52,931 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 480,809 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Holderness Invests holds 0.26% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 7,516 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Tiemann Limited Liability Corp has 1.33% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 23,750 shares. Private Asset accumulated 26,345 shares or 0.35% of the stock. North Star Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ancora Ltd invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Ltd invested in 0.63% or 7,300 shares. Apg Asset Management Us Incorporated reported 3.04M shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 21,257 shares. Essex Finance Inc invested in 0.25% or 11,102 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.36 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,058 shares to 82,673 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,807 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).