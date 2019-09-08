Tarbox Group Has Cut Realty Income (O) Stake by $420,334; Share Value Declined; Moodys (MCO) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.62 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wildhorse Cfr To B2 Positive, Affirms Caa1 Notes Rating; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Blind Brook-Rye Ufsd’s Go Bonds; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Issuer Rating To Longmont, Co; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes Of Cold 2017-ICE3; 15/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says Portugal’s credit profile supported by economic recovery and improving budget position; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Also Cites De Volksbank’s Strategic Refocus on Domestic Retail Banking, the Benign Macroeconomic Environment Prevailing in Netherlands; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Und & Aa2 Enh To Pierz Isd 484, Mn’s Go Bonds; 31/05/2018 – EPP N.V. ASSIGNED Ba1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Chelan Co. Public Hospital District 2, Wa Issuer Rating To Baa1 From A1; Outlook Negative; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades lrkut’s rating to B1 from Ba3; stable outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.2% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 29,980 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 12,778 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Com stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 347,697 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Triple Frond Ptnrs Llc owns 875,628 shares. 1,140 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated. Guggenheim Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,852 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 60 shares. 12,830 were reported by Element Ltd Liability Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase holds 139,164 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.06% or 5,374 shares. Frontier Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93 million for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bancorp invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 416 shares. 2.75M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 1.79% or 274,765 shares. First National Tru accumulated 54,680 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 666 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com reported 54,680 shares. 54,491 were accumulated by Farmers National Bank. M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 120,590 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 271,740 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited reported 60 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 812,387 shares in its portfolio.