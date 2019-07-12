Tarbox Group Has Cut Its Realty Income (O) Position by $420,334 as Stock Value Declined; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Valuation Rose While Westpac Banking Has Trimmed by $3.33 Billion Its Stake

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 77,101 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 23,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.80B, down from 239,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.09. About 21,231 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $197.89M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) And Trying To Stomach The 94% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Startup Say Establishes Partnership with Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement and Transparency for All Shareholders – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. Another trade for 6,621 shares valued at $874,435 was made by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $660,150 was sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. The insider MARCUS JOEL S sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30M. $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by Banks Jennifer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 13,566 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Llc stated it has 8,278 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru accumulated 17.86 million shares. Personal Advsr holds 1,667 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,897 shares. Mufg Americas reported 135 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 257,400 shares. Garland Mngmt holds 3.28% or 33,215 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 305,270 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 289,987 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 16,082 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 0.09% or 11,416 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 454 shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 26,600 shares to 66,527 shares, valued at $2.77B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 11,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Realty Income a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $254.25M for 21.78 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.