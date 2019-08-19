Tarbox Group Has Cut Its Holding in Realty Income (O) by $420,334 as Share Value Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 63,416 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.51. About 52,199 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – Wind farms boost tax base for local U.S. governments -Moody’s; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Banco Regional’s Proposed Senior Notes Ba1, Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades South Washington County Isd 833, Mn’s Go To A2 And Cops To A3; Negative Outlook Removed; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Bacardi Ltd.’s New Bonds; Stable Outlook; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SCF EQUIPMENT LEASING; 11/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Indian Auto ABS Benefits From Higher Economic Growth; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba3 CFR TO UNIMIN, STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Ricoh Finance Corporation’s Us Cp Program Rating To Prime-3; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Loomis Sayles CLO Il, Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 3,823 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.05% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 131,495 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 277,392 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 396,546 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pictet Asset Mngmt has 193,203 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 499,425 shares. 23,987 were accumulated by Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Company. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. World Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Girard Limited has 14,299 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 672,550 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 4,805 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Morgan Stanley.