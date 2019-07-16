Tarbox Group Has Cut By $420,334 Its Realty Income (O) Holding; Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) Sentiment Is 1.58

Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.31, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 19 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 12 reduced and sold their positions in Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.60 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Provident Financial Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Tarbox Group Inc decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Tarbox Group Inc holds 129,970 shares with $9.56M value, down from 135,728 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $22.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 1.00 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to clients and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company has market cap of $161.87 million. It operates through two divisions: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. It has a 32.13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 7.83% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. for 359,394 shares. Continental Advisors Llc owns 93,393 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 140,759 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 153,841 shares.

Analysts await Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report earnings on July, 29.

Analysts await Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 105.56% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.18 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 6,134 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) has risen 12.37% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.73 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.