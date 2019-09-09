Tarbox Group Decreased Realty Income (O) Position by $420,334 as Shares Declined; Diana Shipping (DSX) Share Price Rose While Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Position

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 251,587 shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.68 million shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.94 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 32,019 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 155,458 shares. Two Sigma owns 4,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 31,124 shares. Brookstone Mngmt reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 10,717 were accumulated by Glenmede Communication Na. Connors Investor Services invested in 0.05% or 5,438 shares. Marco Limited Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 53,391 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.09% or 71,224 shares. Old Savings Bank In holds 3,263 shares. Provident Investment Mngmt holds 0.27% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 21,980 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 171 shares.

