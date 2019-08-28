Tarbox Group Decreased Its Realty Income (O) Holding by $420,334; Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Its State Street (STT) Holding by $423,800; Shares Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 95,306 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 88,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 182,391 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 86,289 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,202 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,910 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com.

