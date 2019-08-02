Tarbox Group Cut Holding in Realty Income (O) as Market Value Declined; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 171,459 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 1.12M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 20.46 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,311 shares to 37,202 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.