Tarbox Group Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position as Share Value Declined; As Marchex (MCHX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 8,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $379.67. About 2.76M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 104,252 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 482,991 shares to 987,091 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 14,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 22,046 are held by Amer Intl. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 53,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited invested in 0% or 103,565 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.46M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 108,199 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 107,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,143 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Communications. Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 610,666 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 32,974 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 110,764 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has 98,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.59% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6.75M shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt holds 3,880 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Financial Security holds 5,988 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Patten Inc Tn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Fund Management invested in 73,628 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Lc holds 0.27% or 3,226 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,729 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 1,756 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania owns 14,918 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.35% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. Boston & Inc has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $319.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,009 shares to 312,270 shares, valued at $24.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.74 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.