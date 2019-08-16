Tapestry Inc. (TPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Both Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapestry Inc. 32 0.94 N/A 2.47 12.55 Skechers U.S.A. Inc. 32 1.00 N/A 2.06 18.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tapestry Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tapestry Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapestry Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3% Skechers U.S.A. Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 9%

Risk & Volatility

Tapestry Inc.’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Tapestry Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Skechers U.S.A. Inc. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tapestry Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.4% of Tapestry Inc. shares and 92.2% of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Tapestry Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tapestry Inc. 0.42% -1.18% -0.29% -19.41% -34.93% -8.36% Skechers U.S.A. Inc. -4.05% 17.86% 21.21% 39.03% 35.02% 65.75%

For the past year Tapestry Inc. has -8.36% weaker performance while Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has 65.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Tapestry Inc.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual fusion line for young men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sporty styles sneakers under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active brand; and sports line under Skechers Originals brand. In addition, the company offers classic espadrille, and vulcanized and sport footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; casual, dress, and active styles, as well as casual sneakers for men under the Mark Nason name; technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand; and boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name. Further, it provides menÂ’s and womenÂ’s casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work brand. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and own retail stores. As of February 1, 2017, it owned and operated 117 concept stores, 163 factory outlet stores, and 134 warehouse outlet stores in the United States; and 101 concept stores, 51 factory outlet stores, and 5 warehouse outlet stores internationally. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.