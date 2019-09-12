Tapestry Inc. (TPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapestry Inc. 30 1.25 N/A 2.47 12.55 Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Tapestry Inc. and Forward Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tapestry Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapestry Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3% Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Tapestry Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Forward Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tapestry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Forward Industries Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Tapestry Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forward Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tapestry Inc. and Forward Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapestry Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Forward Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tapestry Inc. has a 15.44% upside potential and an average price target of $29.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.4% of Tapestry Inc. shares and 14.7% of Forward Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Tapestry Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 40.46% of Forward Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tapestry Inc. 0.42% -1.18% -0.29% -19.41% -34.93% -8.36% Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38%

For the past year Tapestry Inc. was less bearish than Forward Industries Inc.

Summary

Tapestry Inc. beats Forward Industries Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.