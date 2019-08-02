Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Reaches $29.74 After 7.00% Up Move; Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Sentiment Is 0.44

The stock of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 1.27M shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 21/05/2018 – Tapestry Announced Resignation of Giovanni Morelli; 23/03/2018 – TAPESTRY NAMES ANNA BAKST CEO & BRAND PRESIDENT, KATE SPADE; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CREATIVE LEADER; 17/05/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.3375/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors says higher spending on Jimmy Choo will hit earnings; 17/04/2018 – TAPESTRY – POLETTO MOST RECENTLY HELD ROLE OF CEO OF SALVATORE FERRAGAMO SPA; 17/04/2018 – Tapestry Appoints Eraldo Poletto CEO & Brand President, Stuart Weitzman; 23/03/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – ANNA BAKST WILL SUCCEED CRAIG LEAVITT; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry Appoints Anna Bakst CEO & Brand President, Kate SpadeThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $8.63B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $31.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TPR worth $604.03M more.

Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stakes in Sophiris Bio Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. TPR’s profit will be $176.99 million for 12.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Tapestry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.24% EPS growth.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.965. About 33,933 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) has declined 65.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.26% the S&P500.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $29.16 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 200,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sabby Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 33,643 shares. The Texas-based B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,338 shares.