Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Reaches $27.81 After 9.00% Down Move; FS KKR Capital (FSK) Shorts Increased By 5.85%

The stock of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.52% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 2.09M shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 21/05/2018 – TAPESTRY REPORTS DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry Appoints Anna Bakst CEO & Brand President, Kate Spade; 21/04/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Tapestry Could Bag More Gains — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $53; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry Names Anna Bakst CEO Of Kate Spade — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.3375/SHR; 25/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $56; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry Sees FY18 EPS $2.57-EPS $2.60; 13/03/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $60 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – Tapestry says Stuart Weitzman’s Creative Director Morelli resignsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $7.94 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $25.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TPR worth $714.51 million less.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) had an increase of 5.85% in short interest. FSK’s SI was 2.97 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.85% from 2.81M shares previously. With 1.58M avg volume, 2 days are for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)’s short sellers to cover FSK’s short positions. The SI to FS KKR Capital Corp’s float is 0.56%. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 730,395 shares traded. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has declined 28.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.23% the S&P500.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $7.94 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.

Analysts await Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. TPR’s profit will be $174.14M for 11.40 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Tapestry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.24% EPS growth.

