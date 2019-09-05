Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Reaches $22.77 After 9.00% Up Move; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Granite Construction (GVA) Stake

The stock of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.65% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 6.57M shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 16/04/2018 – Tapestry: Is a Longer Runup in the Bag? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors says higher spending on Jimmy Choo will hit earnings; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry Appoints Anna Bakst CEO & Brand President, Kate Spade; 23/03/2018 – TAPESTRY NAMES ANNA BAKST CEO & BRAND PRESIDENT, KATE SPADE; 21/05/2018 – ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – ERALDO POLETTO EXPECTED TO JOIN ON APRIL 30, 2018, WILL SUCCEED WENDY KAHN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tapestry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPR); 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Tapestry Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TAPESTRY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $6.53B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $24.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TPR worth $587.88M more.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) stake by 150.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 75,091 shares as Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 124,997 shares with $5.39M value, up from 49,906 last quarter. Granite Construction Incorporated now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 190,618 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction

Among 4 analysts covering Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tapestry has $5200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29.60’s average target is 30.00% above currents $22.77 stock price. Tapestry had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of TPR in report on Friday, August 16 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $6.53 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.

Analysts await Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TPR’s profit will be $103.27M for 15.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Tapestry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.98% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Unity Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UNTY) stake by 27,092 shares to 118,986 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 62,358 shares and now owns 165,363 shares. Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $3100 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 73.10% above currents $28.74 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, July 30.