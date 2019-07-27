Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Is At $30.62 Formed Wedge; Cyberark Software LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CYBR) Shorts Lowered By 40.88%

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) formed wedge down with $28.48 target or 7.00% below today’s $30.62 share price. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) has $8.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.69 million shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 31.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 23/03/2018 – Tapestry Appoints Anna Bakst CEO & Brand President, Kate Spade; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry Names Anna Bakst CEO Of Kate Spade — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TAPESTRY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – TAPESTRY 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q Net $140.3M; 21/05/2018 – Tapestry says Stuart Weitzman’s Creative Director Morelli resigns; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry picks former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst as CEO of Kate Spade; 17/04/2018 – TAPESTRY – POLETTO MOST RECENTLY HELD ROLE OF CEO OF SALVATORE FERRAGAMO SPA; 13/03/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $60 TARGET PRICE

Cyberark Software LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYBR) had a decrease of 40.88% in short interest. CYBR’s SI was 492,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 40.88% from 832,700 shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 0 days are for Cyberark Software LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s short sellers to cover CYBR’s short positions. The SI to Cyberark Software LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.73%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Analysts await Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. TPR’s profit will be $176.98M for 12.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Tapestry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.24% EPS growth.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 101.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.