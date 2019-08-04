Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Is At $29.75 Formed Wedge; Vontobel Asset Management Lowered By $736,632 Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) formed wedge down with $27.37 target or 8.00% below today’s $29.75 share price. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) has $8.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 4.20 million shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 21/05/2018 – Tapestry Announced Resignation of Giovanni Morelli; 15/05/2018 – Tapestry Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TAPESTRY 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q Net $140.3M; 17/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – ERALDO POLETTO EXPECTED TO JOIN ON APRIL 30, 2018, WILL SUCCEED WENDY KAHN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tapestry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPR); 25/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $56; 21/04/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Tapestry Could Bag More Gains — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 21/05/2018 – ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 4,722 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 184,973 shares with $29.02 million value, down from 189,695 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Incorporated owns 35,279 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 229,800 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 959,796 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 111,822 shares. 22,385 are owned by Eagle Capital Limited Liability. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Andra Ap owns 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 49,900 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 152,784 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 69,666 shares. Oakworth has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bp Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 68,000 shares. City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 954 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Company reported 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 1.44M shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset owns 35,174 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18600 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 4,086 shares to 144,971 valued at $27.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 16,899 shares and now owns 599,541 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Analysts await Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. TPR’s profit will be $176.99 million for 12.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Tapestry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.24% EPS growth.