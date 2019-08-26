Tapestry Inc. (TPR) and Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapestry Inc. 31 0.99 N/A 2.47 12.55 Crocs Inc. 24 1.43 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapestry Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3% Crocs Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Tapestry Inc.’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Crocs Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tapestry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Crocs Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Tapestry Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Crocs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tapestry Inc. and Crocs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapestry Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Crocs Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Tapestry Inc. has an average target price of $29.6, and a 42.51% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Crocs Inc. is $28.2, which is potential 21.60% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tapestry Inc. appears more favorable than Crocs Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tapestry Inc. and Crocs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Tapestry Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Crocs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tapestry Inc. 0.42% -1.18% -0.29% -19.41% -34.93% -8.36% Crocs Inc. -3.67% 11.9% -18.39% -19.8% 27.58% -12.05%

For the past year Tapestry Inc. has stronger performance than Crocs Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Tapestry Inc. beats Crocs Inc.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark. It sells its products in approximately 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, as well as directly to end-user consumers through company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites, and kiosks. As of December 31, 2016, Crocs, Inc. operated 228 retail stores; 98 kiosks and store-in-stores; 232 outlet stores; and 12 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.