Taoping Inc. (TAOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 0.00 24.01M 0.04 15.91 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 0.00 16.50M 0.28 7.72

Table 1 highlights Taoping Inc. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Taoping Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 4,479,477,611.94% 24.1% 4.4% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 716,768,027.80% 28.5% 21.6%

Risk & Volatility

Taoping Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Taoping Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.5% of Taoping Inc. shares and 16.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares. Insiders owned roughly 42.32% of Taoping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, MIND C.T.I. Ltd has 55.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82%

For the past year Taoping Inc. was more bearish than MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats Taoping Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.