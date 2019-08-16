Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Touches $0.50 Low on Aug, 16; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Has 1.66 Sentiment

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 197 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 119 cut down and sold positions in East West Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 120.66 million shares, down from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding East West Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 100 Increased: 147 New Position: 50.

The stock of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) reached all time low today, Aug, 16 and still has $0.47 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.50 share price. This indicates more downside for the $20.96 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.47 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.26 million less. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.502. About 34,458 shares traded. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) has declined 46.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.10% the S&P500.

The stock increased 3.59% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 231,262 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 8.84 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

Fsi Group Llc holds 5.76% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. for 111,267 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 184,251 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 130,666 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.9% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.55M for 8.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $20.96 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cloud Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. It offers cloud software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data.

