Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Reaches $0.64 1 Year Low; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Eaton plc (ETN) Last Week

The stock of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.59 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.64 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $26.64M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $0.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.87 million less. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.638. About 90,342 shares traded or 41.05% up from the average. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) has declined 46.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.10% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $94 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $93 Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $91 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $90 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.31 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Caprock Grp owns 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,560 shares. Becker Mngmt accumulated 5,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Navellier & invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 16,034 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 25,608 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Raymond James Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,612 shares. Janney Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 391,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 186,141 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,882 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.02% or 2,575 shares. Twin Capital has 0.47% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 118,660 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Com has 3,020 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Motor Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 5.89% Yield (F) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.