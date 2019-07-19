Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 1.42 N/A 0.05 18.96 Perspecta Inc. 21 0.97 N/A 0.32 69.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Taoping Inc. and Perspecta Inc. Perspecta Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Taoping Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perspecta Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Taoping Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. Its rival Perspecta Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Taoping Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Taoping Inc. and Perspecta Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Perspecta Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential downside is -16.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taoping Inc. and Perspecta Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 77.6%. Insiders held roughly 42.32% of Taoping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Perspecta Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. 0.48% -3.33% -9.54% -28.03% -45.52% -17.83% Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08%

For the past year Taoping Inc. had bearish trend while Perspecta Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats Taoping Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.