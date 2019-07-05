Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Information Technology Services company, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Taoping Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Taoping Inc. has 42.32% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Taoping Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Taoping Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. N/A 1 18.96 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Taoping Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Taoping Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 52.84%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taoping Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. 0.48% -3.33% -9.54% -28.03% -45.52% -17.83% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Taoping Inc. had bearish trend while Taoping Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Taoping Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Taoping Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Taoping Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Taoping Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Taoping Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Taoping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Taoping Inc.’s peers beat Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.