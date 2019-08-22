Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taoping Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its competitors. 42.32% of Taoping Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Taoping Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.10% 4.40% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Taoping Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. N/A 1 15.91 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Taoping Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Taoping Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.64 2.35 2.61

As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 57.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taoping Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Taoping Inc. has -45.65% weaker performance while Taoping Inc.’s rivals have 44.45% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Taoping Inc.’s competitors have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taoping Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Taoping Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Taoping Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Taoping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Taoping Inc.’s peers beat Taoping Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.