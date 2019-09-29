Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taoping Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Taoping Inc. has 42.32% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Taoping Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 4,477,806,788.51% 24.10% 4.40% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Taoping Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 24.01M 1 15.91 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Taoping Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Taoping Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

The potential upside of the rivals is 89.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taoping Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Taoping Inc. had bearish trend while Taoping Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Taoping Inc.’s competitors have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taoping Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Taoping Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Taoping Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Taoping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Taoping Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.