Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Taoping Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.32% of Taoping Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Taoping Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Taoping Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. N/A 1 18.96 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Taoping Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Taoping Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Taoping Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.77 2.46 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 59.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taoping Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. 0.48% -3.33% -9.54% -28.03% -45.52% -17.83% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Taoping Inc. has -17.83% weaker performance while Taoping Inc.’s peers have 44.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Taoping Inc.’s peers have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taoping Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Taoping Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Taoping Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Taoping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Taoping Inc.’s rivals beat Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.