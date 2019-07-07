Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) Contrasting side by side

Both Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 1.50 N/A 0.05 18.96 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 43 0.54 N/A 2.07 22.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Taoping Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Taoping Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taoping Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Taoping Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Taoping Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Taoping Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Taoping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Taoping Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.32%. Comparatively, 68.9% are Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. 0.48% -3.33% -9.54% -28.03% -45.52% -17.83% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. -4.45% 13.63% 15.19% 7.92% 13.02% 30.02%

For the past year Taoping Inc. had bearish trend while Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats Taoping Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.