Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) Comparing side by side

Both Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 1.34 N/A 0.05 18.96 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 46 0.56 N/A 2.07 22.41

Table 1 highlights Taoping Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Taoping Inc. is currently more affordable than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Taoping Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Taoping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 42.32% are Taoping Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. 0.48% -3.33% -9.54% -28.03% -45.52% -17.83% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. -4.45% 13.63% 15.19% 7.92% 13.02% 30.02%

For the past year Taoping Inc. has -17.83% weaker performance while Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has 30.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.