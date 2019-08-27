Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Both Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tanzanian Gold Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tanzanian Gold Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk and Volatility

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. U.S. Gold Corp.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tanzanian Gold Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 1.3%. 3.4% are Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162% U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than U.S. Gold Corp.

Summary

Tanzanian Gold Corporation beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.