Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

As Gold companies, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 35 4.06 N/A 0.51 72.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tanzanian Gold Corporation and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a 0.04 beta and it is 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tanzanian Gold Corporation. Its rival Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tanzanian Gold Corporation and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively the consensus target price of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is $38.54, which is potential -2.06% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares and 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares. 3.4% are Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation was more bullish than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.