Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Both Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.07 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tanzanian Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tanzanian Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.7% -15.8% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. McEwen Mining Inc. has a -0.74 beta and it is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tanzanian Gold Corporation is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, McEwen Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. McEwen Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tanzanian Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

McEwen Mining Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.38 average target price and a 95.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tanzanian Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 29.1%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, McEwen Mining Inc. has 22.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66% McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 109.66% stronger performance while McEwen Mining Inc. has -23.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors McEwen Mining Inc. beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.