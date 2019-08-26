Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

As Gold companies, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 80 27.24 N/A 0.75 115.93

Table 1 highlights Tanzanian Gold Corporation and Franco-Nevada Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tanzanian Gold Corporation and Franco-Nevada Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7% Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Corporation and Franco-Nevada Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s potential downside is -11.97% and its consensus target price is $85.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares and 79.13% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares. About 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Franco-Nevada Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162% Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.