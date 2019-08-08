Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 13.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.80% -12.70% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 100.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation has stronger performance than Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tanzanian Gold Corporation are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s peers have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.66 shows that Tanzanian Gold Corporation is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tanzanian Gold Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s rivals beat Tanzanian Gold Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.