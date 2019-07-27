Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.29% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.28% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.70% -15.80% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.57 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 154.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. In other hand, Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tanzanian Gold Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.