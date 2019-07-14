Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 13.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 3.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.70% -15.80% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 1.73 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 155.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tanzanian Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation has stronger performance than Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tanzanian Gold Corporation are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s competitors have 2.31 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s competitors are 41.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Dividends

Tanzanian Gold Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.