Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Comparing side by side

Both Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 4 2.05 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Tanzanian Gold Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7% Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Coeur Mining Inc. has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Coeur Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Coeur Mining Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.01, while its potential upside is 13.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tanzanian Gold Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 73.2%. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162% Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation has stronger performance than Coeur Mining Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Coeur Mining Inc. beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.