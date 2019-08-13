Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Holder Edmp Raised Its Holding by $3.57 Million as Stock Declined; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Boosted Its Stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by $5.39 Million

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 336,710 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 2.49M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

