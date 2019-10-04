Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Shareholder Ar Asset Management Upped Its Position; Stillwater Capital Advisors Position in Ugi New (UGI) Has Increased by $347,733

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 1.14M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 558,948 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 7,221 shares to 134,160 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYJ) by 8,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,417 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank Com accumulated 0.07% or 10,891 shares. 2.40M were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,893 shares. Channing Cap Management Lc holds 6,374 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 86,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 18,404 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 14,544 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co stated it has 7,312 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 124 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Com holds 13,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors accumulated 8,193 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 347,577 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 22,737 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.