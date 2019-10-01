Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Holder Ar Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding by $105.00 Million

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 416,537 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 273.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 4.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.30 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 246,748 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 195,000 shares to 608,500 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 320,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,339 shares, and cut its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Axa stated it has 0.22% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd has invested 0.04% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Utah Retirement owns 55,778 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 10,785 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 363,466 shares. 217,892 were accumulated by Amp Capital. Honeywell Inc invested in 95,489 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 19,677 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 79,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 19,856 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Gru reported 5,073 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 11,094 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.

