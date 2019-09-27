Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Cvs (CVS) Stock Declined, Grimes & Company Raised by $504,522 Its Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.95 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 130,303 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, up from 120,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Ltd Co owns 1.27M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 282,336 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Jefferies Grp Limited Company invested 0.02% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 7,706 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Paloma Ptnrs Management Company reported 0.12% stake. Comerica Retail Bank owns 208,829 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 59,300 shares. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,326 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 159,317 shares. Diamond Hill stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Numerixs Techs invested in 20,700 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 49,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.38 million for 7.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 756,813 shares to 108,734 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hanover Insurance Group In (NYSE:THG) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,397 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv owns 430,101 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 234,290 shares. Opus Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 115,912 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,321 shares. Moreover, Spark Inv Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,200 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 80,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Middleton And Ma stated it has 38,020 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc accumulated 3,759 shares. Guardian Lp owns 14,968 shares. 558,140 are held by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Com. Kames Capital Plc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc stated it has 2.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jane Street Gp Ltd Com accumulated 94,908 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.75M are owned by Stifel Financial Corp.