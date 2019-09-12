Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Position by $356,000; Tsp Capital Management Group Lowered Its Stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) as Stock Value Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 62,698 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 3.85M shares traded or 68.98% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $12.24 million for 21.01 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.39M for 7.62 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.