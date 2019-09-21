Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined; Jcsd Capital Decreased Its Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Stake by $2.30 Million; Valuation Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 68,374 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 2.77M shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Cl A by 43,000 shares to 237,500 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.04 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.29M for 7.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

