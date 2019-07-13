Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.03 Million; Stone Run Capital Lowered Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $345,800

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 212,749 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 151,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 467,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 1.26 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

