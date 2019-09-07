Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 18 2.73 N/A 0.87 18.34 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 13 0.21 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 3.4% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.66% and an $23.4 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.94% respectively. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. -4.74% 0.38% -11.92% -30.56% -32.77% -21.46% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.98% 3.81% 2.49% 39.13% -14.46% 85.09%

For the past year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.