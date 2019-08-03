Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 19 3.03 N/A 0.87 18.34 Washington Prime Group Inc. 20 1.35 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Washington Prime Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 3.4% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.27 is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 47.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. -4.74% 0.38% -11.92% -30.56% -32.77% -21.46% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.