Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 18 2.70 N/A 0.87 18.34 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.78 N/A 0.58 37.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 3.4% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 65.37% upside potential and an average target price of $23.4. Meanwhile, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 0.33%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is looking more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.2%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. -4.74% 0.38% -11.92% -30.56% -32.77% -21.46% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33%

For the past year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has -21.46% weaker performance while Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 12.33% stronger performance.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.