Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

We are comparing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 18 2.84 N/A 0.87 18.34 Macerich Company 37 4.19 N/A 0.71 46.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Macerich Company. Macerich Company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Macerich Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 3.4% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Macerich Company on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Macerich Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s average target price is $23.4, while its potential upside is 57.05%. Competitively Macerich Company has a consensus target price of $34.13, with potential upside of 14.80%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is looking more favorable than Macerich Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Macerich Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. -4.74% 0.38% -11.92% -30.56% -32.77% -21.46% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Macerich Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. beats Macerich Company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.