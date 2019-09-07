Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

This is a contrast between Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 18 2.73 N/A 0.87 18.34 Getty Realty Corp. 32 9.48 N/A 1.17 25.65

Table 1 highlights Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Getty Realty Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Getty Realty Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is presently more affordable than Getty Realty Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Getty Realty Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 3.4% Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.2% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Getty Realty Corp. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Getty Realty Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Getty Realty Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.66% and an $23.4 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Getty Realty Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.5%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of Getty Realty Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. -4.74% 0.38% -11.92% -30.56% -32.77% -21.46% Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94%

For the past year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has -21.46% weaker performance while Getty Realty Corp. has 1.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Getty Realty Corp. beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.