Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Reaches $16.36 After 4.00% Down Move; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Raised Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 9,324 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)'s stock rose 22.21%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 515,388 shares with $57.22 million value, up from 506,064 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $260.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.78. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It has a 18.8 P/E ratio. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers.

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SKT’s profit will be $51.77M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 58,959 shares to 1.55 million valued at $294.20 million in 2019Q1.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $227,200 on Wednesday, February 6.