Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Reaches $14.65 Yearly Low; Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $2.81 Million

The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.33 target or 9.00% below today’s $14.65 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.37 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $13.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $123.39 million less. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 239,835 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 112.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 38,000 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 71,750 shares with $5.33 million value, up from 33,750 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.47. About 485,933 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It has a 18.84 P/E ratio. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet’s Confusing Picture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 13.48M shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 124,759 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Hsbc Plc reported 340,946 shares. Moreover, Pecaut Co has 2.23% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 83,100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 49,956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ar Asset Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 115,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 15,139 shares. Camarda Financial Lc has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory has $27 highest and $19.8000 lowest target. $23.27’s average target is 58.84% above currents $14.65 stock price. Tanger Factory had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) stake by 14,792 shares to 27,150 valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) stake by 3,800 shares and now owns 6,100 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of SBUX April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Lifts Forecasts as Strong Momentum Continues – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.52% below currents $96.47 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stephens.